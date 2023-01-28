ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior Maddy Peterson scored twice, including an empty net tally as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute women’s hockey team defeated the Union Dutchwomen by a final score of 3-1 to win the Mayor’s Cup at MVP Arena in downtown Albany on Saturday evening. With the win, RPI improves to 9-18-1 overall and remains 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Union falls to 11-16-1 and also stays at 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey play.



Union opened the scoring right off in the first period, as Riley Walsh scored at the 14:58 mark to give the Dutchwomen a 1-0 lead. Walsh got a puck on an RPI turnover on a cross ice pass, and was able to beat RPI goaltender Amanda Rampado’s glove.



Both squads played through a scoreless second period, with RPI coming out for the third period with a 5-on-3 advantage. The Engineers took advantage of the opportunity, as Peterson tied the game at 1-1 with a shot from the blue line 2:25 into the frame. From the right wing side of the ice, Peterson took the shot with Julia Blitz and Asiah Taylor-Walters assisting on the play.



RPI continued the push, getting the go-ahead goal at the eight minute mark thanks to junior Maddy Papineau . Junior Ellie Kaiser assisted on the play, as she skated down the right side of the offensive end, and found the tape of Papineau’s stick right in front of the net to put the Engineers up 2-1.



Peterson collected the final blow, an empty net goal from the RPI blue line that sealed the deal and gave RPI the victory in the Mayor’s Cup for the fourth time, and second straight season.



Rampado was once again strong in net for RPI, collecting 23 saves on the game while Union goaltender Sophie Matsoukas made 33 saves.



The Engineers return to the ice on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. when they play host to Brown at the Houston Field House.