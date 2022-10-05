TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The puck drops on a new season Friday for the RPI men’s hockey team. The Engineers aim to build on their highest win total since the 2015-16 season, but they’ll have to rely on a lot of new faces this year.

RPI lost its’ top six scorers from last season to either graduation or the transfer portal. Senior forward Ryan Mahshie’s 20 points were the most of any of the returners. The Engineers can lean on some experience in net. Sophomore Jack Watson started 19 games a year ago, stopping 92% of shots he faced.

Head coach Dave Smith, who just had his contract extended this offseason, has led this program to an uptick in wins every year he’s been on the bench. For that to happen in 2022, he’ll lean on a scoring-by-committee approach. “Early in the year here with so many guys that are poised with opportunities, whether it be, you know, Mahshie, Lee, Heidemann, Budy, Beaton, Hagnn, Rory Herrman’s had an extra special year,” said Smith. “We’ll catch, I don’t even think it’s catching lightning in a bottle; just catch the guy that’s hot, and ride that. It’s happened in the past, and we expect it to happen again.”

The Engineers begin their season at the Houston Field House on homecoming weekend this Friday at 7:00 PM against Mercyhurst.