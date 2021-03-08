RPI student athletes petition for spring sports to start

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Student athletes and parents at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) started a petition to allow spring sports and activities. The petition started after the Liberty League announced on March 1 that they plan to have a season.

According to the Change.org online petition, other schools in the Liberty League, such as Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Union College, Skidmore College, and Ithaca College, have already announced their plan to resume spring athletics while following proper COVID protocols.

RPI has not yet decided to allow spring sports.

The petition says the student athletes feel that with thorough COVID-19 protocols in place, along with the Liberty League return-to-play protocols, that the risks of COVID-19 are sufficiently reduced.

“Canceling spring athletics for the second season in a row will have a devastating effect on the mental health of the RPI athletics community,” the petition added.

In one week, the petition gained more than 36,000 supporters and is still growing.