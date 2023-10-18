TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The word “relentless” was throw around quite a bit by the RPI men’s hockey team at its’ media day Wednesday morning. That’s the brand of play the team intends to bring to the ice in the 2023-’24 season.

Head coach Dave Smith’s squad returns six of it’s top eight scorers. The Engineers also bring back a familiar face in goal in Jack Watson, who started 30 games as a sophomore last year.

Their experience has led to a cohesive unit in the early going this season. “I really like the makeup of our returning guys,” said Smith. “Last year, we were filled with inexperience. Those guys gathered valuable lessons, and grew a lot. Now what we’re seeing in the early part of the season is that the habits and the leadership and the chemistry behind the scenes has been excellent. I think that’s attributed to the guys that learned a lot last year.”

RPI was swept on the road by Maine in it’s season-opening series last week, and that was just the start of a non-conference gauntlet. Every team the Engineers face outside of the ECAC this season, excluding Canisius, is either in the top 25 or received votes.

This team may take it’s lumps in non-conference play, but they’ll be battled tested when ECAC play comes around. “We love playing against the top teams in America,” said senior Jakob Lee. “We want to beat these teams, and we want to play hard. We’re gonna put ourselves in a position to make the tournament. There’s no moral victories in this league. We want to win every game, and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

The Garnet Chargers visit #3 Boston College on Friday.