TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI men’s hockey team was denied an opportunity for its first weekend sweep inside Houston Field House Saturday night, falling to Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Clarkson 4-1.

The Engineers had been playing arguably their best hockey of the season up to that point – winners of four of their prior five games. But they couldn’t generate much offense against the Golden Knights, who were able to get to RPI goalie Jack Watson for two goals in the second period after neither team found the back of the net in the first.

RPI’s Ryan Brushett countered with a goal right on the doorstep with just minutes remaining in the period, and the Engineers headed for the locker room at the second intermission trailing just 2-1.

Defense controlled much of the third period, as it did in the first. But with 6:17 remaining in the game, Trey Taylor ripped off a snapshot that just snuck under Watson and cleared the goal line to reclaim Clarkson a two-goal edge. The Golden Knights would tack on an empty-net goal later on for the 4-1 victory.

The loss broke a streak of five straight wins for RPI when Watson started in net.

The Engineers hit the road next weekend to take on Harvard University Friday and Dartmouth College Saturday before the Mayor’s Cup on Jan. 27.