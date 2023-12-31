BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team won their third game in their last four outings, completing a two-game weekend sweep of the Canisius Golden Griffins by a final score of 2-1 Saturday afternoon. RPI improves their record to 5-11-1 overall while Canisius falls to 5-11-3 overall.



After nine totals goals scored between the two teams in Friday’s contest, the first period came and went without a score on the board. It wasn’t until Sutter Muzzatti scored on the power play in the second period that broke the ice and gave RPI a 1-0 lead.



Muzzatti tucked home a rebound in front of the net, finishing from the right wing side of the net near the crease at the 5:17 mark. John Beaton and Ryan Brushett earned assists on the play.



At the 7:42 mark of the second period, Erik Urbank evened the score for Canisius with a goal assisted by Cody Schiavon and Powell Connor. Urbank received a cross-ice pass at the blue line on the left wing side of the ice, and skated in toward the slot. He let a wrist shot fly from near the top of the circle and beat the glove of RPI netminder Jack Watson to bring things to 1-1.



Austin Heidemann delivered the knockout blow at the 11:55 mark of the second period, as he knocked a one-timer into the upper left corner of the net from the slot on a feed from John Evans to give RPI the 2-1 lead. Muzzatti also earned an assist on the play as he aided the breakout from the Canisius zone to start the play.



Watson held down the fort in the third period, keeping the Golden Griffins off the board to clinch the Engineers’ second straight win. Watson totaled up 27 saves on the afternoon while Ethan Robertson made 29 in net for Canisius.



RPI returns to action on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. when they resume ECAC Hockey play and take on Yale at the Houston Field House.