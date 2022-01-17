RPI men’s hockey blanks St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Freshman goaltender Jack Watson made a career-high 41 saves to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Lawrence University, on Monday afternoon at Appleton Arena. With the win, the Engineers improve to 10-12-3 overall (5-5-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Saints drop to 5-11-4 (3-5-2 ECAC Hockey).

RPI got the scoring started at 1:54 of the opening period, when sophomore James McIsaac (Winnipeg, MB / Brooks Bandits) buried a backhand shot on a breakaway for his first collegiate goal. Senior defenseman Kyle Hallbauer (Howell, NJ / Lone Star Brahmas) was credited with the lone assist on the play.

Freshman Reid Leibold (Ashburn, VA / Maryland Black Bears) doubled the RPI advantage at 15:05 of the second, when he tucked home his first tally in the Cherry & White on another breakaway chance. Hallbauer found Leibold with a stretch pass and he walked right down the middle of the ice, before firing a low shot into the left side of the net.

The Engineers pushed their advantage to 3-0 late in the second, thanks to a tremendous pass and finish from junior TJ Walsh (Shrewsbury, MA / Northeastern University) and graduate student Shane Sellar (Carlisle, PA / Dartmouth College), respectively. Walsh tracked down a loose puck in the right circle and zipped a pass onto the tape of Sellar on the left side, who in turn picked out the top left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

St. Lawrence pulled its netminder, sophomore Grant Adams (South Bend, IN / Salmon Arm Silverbacks) with just under four minutes left in regulation and the Engineers eventually took advantage, as junior Ryan Mahshie (Stoney Creek, ON / Brooks Bandits) potted an empty-net marker with under a second to play.

Watson (2-1-0) made 15 saves in the second and 22 in the third to help preserve his first collegiate shutout, while Adams (0-2-0) had 21 stops at the other end of the ice.

Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play, with the Saints holding a narrow 39-37 edge in the face-off circle.

The Engineers are back on the ice next weekend, when they host Yale and Brown on the Houston Field House. Puck drop is 7pm on Friday and Saturday nights. St. Lawrence visits Harvard and Dartmouth next weekend.