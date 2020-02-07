RPI looks to tie school record

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophomore Amari Anthony continued her strong play, as her offense combined with a tenacious defensive effort led the Siena Saints to their fourth win in a row as they defeated the Manhattan Jaspers on the road by a final score of 59-49. The Saints have now held opponents to 50 points or less in three of the last four games during the win streak.

Anthony led the Saints in scoring with an 18-point effort, adding four rebounds, three steals and three assists. The second-year guard shot 7-for-14 from the field, hitting 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Senior Sabrina Piper put up 12 points with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Sophomore Lala Watts also got into double-figures, scoring 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks. The Green and Gold led from start to finish, as the Jaspers never held a lead.

For Manhattan, freshman Emily LaPoint led the scoring with 10 points on the day, while Julia Hoier, Courtney Warley, and Gabby Cajou each scored eight points. The Saints forced 22 Manhattan turnovers, including nine from Cajou. As a team, the Jaspers shot 30.2 percent from the field, including only 16 percent from three-point range.

It was all Siena over the first 4:50 of the game, as they held Manhattan scoreless over that period of time and was able to take a 9-0 lead. The Jaspers would pick things up on offense, pulling within two points with 9:38 to play in the second quarter after a Cajou layup. But the Saints responded with a pair of free throws and a three-pointer from freshman Ashley Williamson to pull their lead back out to seven points. As the clock hit the half, Siena would hold an eight-point lead, 26-18.

The Saints defense continued into the second half, as their lead maintained a two-possession cushion. After a dry spell scoring that eclipsed three minutes, the Saints lead was once again cut to two points twice in the final minute of the third quarter. With 5.2 seconds remaining, a pair of free throws by Manhattan made it a two-point game, 39-37. Off the inbound, junior DeAnna Winston would go the length of the court, find Williamson open on the right wing, and the freshman would bury the triple at the buzzer to give the Saints a 42-37 lead going into the final frame.

Siena clicked on both sides of the court in the fourth, as the scored a game-high 17 points in the final frame as they were able to hit free throws down the stretch to maintain the lead. The margin would reach its peak with 3:16 to play, as Anthony notched a three-pointer for a 12-point lead, a 51-39 score. But in a span of two minutes, Manhattan would go on a run and come within six points with 1:13 to play. But a big block from Watts with 42 seconds to play maintained a seven-point lead and help secure the win.

The Green and Gold return to the floor on Saturday, Feb. 8 when they head to Connecticut to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Tip-off for the matchup with the Bobcats is set for 4 p.m.