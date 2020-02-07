RPI looks to tie school record

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI men’s basketball team started their season with two losses, but since that 78-52 loss to Westfield State University mid-November, The Engineers haven’t looked back.
Junior forward, Patrick Mahoney said a lot of blood, sweat and tears led to their success this season but it was all worth it.
“It feels really good to know that we can keep on doing it and it’s not just like one guy or two guys, it’s our whole team that’s really coming together.”Patrick Mahoney — Junior Forward
No one on this team was born the last time The Engineers had a win streak this long. Mike Griffin was the head coach at the time. Griffin came out of retirement and took his talents to Sage College, but he still keeps close tabs on RPI.
“What he did was incredible and to follow in his footsteps and hopefully even break that would be something I couldn’t even fathom.”Mitch Wayand — Senior Guard
Although the players know what’s on the line, they try not to let the pressure of this record affect the way they perform on the court.
“It’s cool regardless winning 17 games in a row, already this is the best season we’ve had since I’ve been here but other than that it’s not too much pressure because we try not to think about it very much.”Kevin Davis — Senior Forward
On Friday night, The Engineers will look to tie the school record for the most consecutive wins when they host Ithaca College.
Certainly the 90-91 team was a a great team and so they had a record that’s hard to tie, hard to break but to be right there is great.”Mark Gilbride — Head Coach