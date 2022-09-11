TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute football team hadn’t lost a home non-conference game since 2016. The Engineers were also in the midst of a program-best 14-game winning streak inside East Campus Athletic Village Stadium. Both those streaks were snapped Saturday afternoon by the visiting Carnegie Mellon University Tartans.

The Tartans reached the NCAA Tournament last year, so they were certainly not a pushover for RPI head coach Ralph Isernia’s bunch.

Carnegie proved they were not to be overlooked on their very first drive of the game, marching down the field 73 yards, and putting the first points of the game on the board with a 23-yard field goal from senior placekicker Hayden Hairston.

Those would be the only points scored in this game until the fourth quarter.

The RPI defense tried to provide a spark in the third quarter, intercepting Carnegie junior quarterback Ben Mills on the first two Tartans drives of the second half.

The second of those two interceptions was recorded by senior defensive back Jimmy Lebro. The pick led to a promising RPI possession that stalled out at the Carnegie 16-yard line, and resulted in no points after a 33-yard field goal attempt by freshman placekicker Aleksandar Maric was blocked.

Early in the fourth quarter, and with the score still 3-0 Carnegie, Engineers senior quarterback Matt Petercuskie was picked off by junior outside linebacker Logan Young, who returned the interception 30 yards to the RPI one-yard line.

That set up a Mills one-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Tartans lead to two scores.

RPI scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close the gap to three points, but could not complete the comeback, falling to Carnegie Mellon 10-7.

RPI plays a third straight home game to open up their season next Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in the Transit Trophy Game against Worcester Polytechnic Institute.