RPI falls to UMass in first game in over 20 days

Siena Basketball is surging into the dawn of a new decade on a high note. Donald Carey scored a career-high 22 points and Jalen Pickett added 21 as the Saints closed out the 2010's with their third straight victory with a 74-62 triumph over Holy Cross in front of a season-high crowd of 6,202 at the Times Union Center.

Carey made four threes and dished out four assists, while Pickett shot 9-13 from the field with six rebounds, six assists, and no turnovers for Siena (5-5, 1-0) who improves to a perfect 5-0 at the Times Union Center, while finishing the non-conference portion of the home schedule unbeaten for the first time in four years.