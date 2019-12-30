RPI was hoping to close out the year with a win over UMass Saturday night. The Engineers would find the back of the net first but The Minutemen would answer back with goals.
In the final period, the Engineers and the Minutemen would each score two-goals a piece in five minutes, then back-to-back goals by Niko Hildenbrand would hold UMass over and pull out the 5-3 win.
RPI falls to UMass in first game in over 20 days
