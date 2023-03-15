WEST POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brigid Duffy is the kind of player any coach would want on their team. That’s why Army West Point has her on two teams.

After making an instant impact on the Black Knights girls soccer team in the fall – her eight points were the third-most on the team – the Queensbury High School grad has emerged as one of the top freshman lacrosse players in the country.

Duffy’s team-high 32 points and 23 goals have paced Army to a 6-0 start, and a top-15 ranking, with two of those wins coming against top-25 squads.

The star midfielder sits second in the nation among freshmen in points per game and goals per game. But she’s not the only weapon the Black Knights boast; three other players join her in double figures in goals.

While Duffy garners the majority of attention from opposing defenses, she believes it’s that offensive balance that’s led to the team’s early-season success.

“We work really well together,” said Duffy. “So, I don’t think it’s one person in particular. Our whole offense, like…each of us can score. We have seven offensive players that are all amazing, so I think it’s just made it really easy to…put up more goals on teams. We’ve been scoring a lot; we are very good at moving the ball and working with each other.”

Army’s next opponent is a familiar one for Duffy. Siena will make the trip to West Point for a matchup with the 13th-ranked Black Knights. Opening draw is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+