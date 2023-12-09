TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of deflections from Union shots off Rensselaer sticks that found their way into the back of the Engineers net would prove to be the difference in Friday night’s women’s hockey contest, as the Garnet Chargers would go on to defeat the Engineers in Troy by a score of 3-2.



After the game was tied 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes, Union got a pair of goals in the second period off shots that were redirected by the hosts and held on to their one-goal lead after 40 minutes to come away with their first victory at Houston Field House since October 20th, 2012.



Less than nine minutes in, first-year Maddie Leaney got Union on the board first. Union had some extended offensive zone time kicked off by first-year Emma Fulawka , who stick-lifted a Rensselaer defender behind the Engineers goal and stole the puck. After Fulawka found a net-driving Emily King who saw her doorstep shot get denied by goaltender Amanda Rampado, the rebound picked up by junior Maren Friday and sent back below the goal line kept the puck in Union’s possession. Fulawka sent her next pass to King, who circled to the front of the Engineers net, drawing three defenders, and passed it to Leaney all alone at the far post for her eighth goal of the year.



It wouldn’t take long for the hosts to respond, however, needing just 26 seconds to bring the game back even. Breaking out of their own zone, Rensselaer went on a three-on-two as they gained entry into Union’s end. After junior Sophie Matsoukas stopped Aylah Cioffi’s initial shot, the rebound found its way back to the stick of the first-year, who finished off her own rebound to tie the teams at one 9:16 in.



Union was the beneficiary of two good bounces in the second period, using a pair of Rensselaer deflections to turn into a pair of goals. After King won a draw in the offensive end, the St. Paul, Minnesota native floated to the slot and took a pass from sophomore Stephanie Bourque coming down the wall. King’s shot deflected off the stick of Engineers center Marah Wagner defending and floated high into the air, catching Rampado out of position and deflecting off the bottom of the crossbar and taking a positive bounce off the goal line and over to regain the lead for the Garnet Chargers.



The Garnet Chargers would extend their lead later in the period. With Union on the penalty kill just over 12 and a half minutes into the middle frame, sophomore Riley Walsh stripped Engineers defender Magdalena Erbenova in her own end and sent a pass to junior Maren Friday at the top of the left circle. Friday made a move to the inside and sent a quick slapshot that was headed wide of the net before it deflected off of Erbenova coming back towards her own net and past Rampado to give Union a two-goal lead. It was Friday’s second goal of the year and Union’s first goal of the season shorthanded.



Rensselaer would use another breakout advantage to bring the game back within a goal, as Isabelle Hardy finished home the Engineers three-on-one opportunity to make it 3-2 with 2:11 left in the second period.



The third period would see the offense slow down considerably, as the two teams combined for just nine shots on goal after combining for 40 in the first 40 minutes. Three of RPI’s six third-period shots on net came in the final 76 seconds with the Engineers on one final push to bring the game even, but Matsoukas denied all three shots she faced and got a timely block from senior Meredith Killian to put the game on ice.



A big proponent of Union’s victory would be their penalty kill, as the Garnet Chargers killed off all three of the penalties taken in the game and had their shorthanded goal from Friday in the second period. Union has successfully killed off 12 of their 13 penalties across their last five games.



King would finish with a season-best +3 rating, while Fulawka and Leaney would also post +2 ratings. King would have her third multi-point game of the season and her first with a goal and an assist. Six Garnet Chargers would pick up at least one point, the most since Union’s October 27th contest against Cornell.

Matsoukas would make 28 saves in the victory.



The win would be Union’s first in Troy in over 11 years and their second on the Engineers home ice in series history. Union has defeated Rensselaer four times in their last 10 meetings, only the second time the Garnet Chargers have had as much success against their crosstown rivals in any 10-game stretch in the 48-game series history.



Union will go for the weekend sweep against Rensselaer Saturday night when the two teams meet at Messa Rink, as Union returns home after one of two season-long five-game road trips. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM.