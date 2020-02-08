Proud to be an American

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union Men’s Hockey Associate Head Coach, Jason Tapp waited 22 years for this moment…the day he became a United States Citizen.
Under Oath, the coach from British Columbia, Canada joined his wife and three children as a U.S. citizen in front of dozens of others and the Albany Supreme Court Judge, The Honorable Denise Hartman.
While having a passport will undoubtedly help his recruitment travels, that wasn’t the top priority for him.
“We have three young ones and being able to vote and do those things for not just nationally but in our city, in our council and those kinds of things.”Jason Tapp – On becoming a U.S. citizen