Positive COVID-19 test within the Syracuse women’s basketball program cancels Monday’s game against Morgan State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled for Monday, December 28 against Morgan State University has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Syracuse women’s basketball program. 

The decision to cancel the game was announced Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Due to the positive test, the Syracuse women’s basketball team is also forced to suspend all basketball activities while contact tracing is underway. 

The University says the women’s basketball team is adhering to all the public health guidelines in place. 

It is unclear at this time if the Orange will be able to play their next game, which is scheduled for Thursday, December 31 against North Carolina.

