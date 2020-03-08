Piper collects No. 1,000 as Saints fall at Marist

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Despite a late third quarter lead, the Siena Saints women’s basketball team fell to the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 81-69 Saturday night in Poughkeepsie. Senior Sabrina Piper became the 29th member of the 1,000 point club in Siena women’s basketball program history on Saturday night.
With the result, the Saints pull into a tie with the Iona Gaels, but have won the tiebreaking coin flip for the No. 6 seed in the upcoming 2020 Hercules Tires MAAC Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk. The Saints will be the No. 6 seed, and play the No. 11 seed Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Siena has won both of their matchups with the Golden Griffins this season, including a 72-43 victory at the Alumni Recreation Center in their last matchup back on Feb. 1.
Piper led the Saints with a 21-point night, adding five rebounds and a pair of steals to her resume. She became the first Saint to reach 1,000 points since Kollyns Scarbrough and Meghan Donohue each joined the list in 2016-17. Freshman Julia Hauer scored 13 points with a team-high eight rebounds while sophomore Margo Peterson chipped in with eight points.
Marist got a trio of 18-point games from seniors Alaina Gilmer, Rebekah Hand, and Grace Vander Weide. Vander Weide added seven rebounds and eight assists, while Gilmer grabbed five rebounds and three steals. Hand would go 4-for-9 beyond the arc, with all four makes coming in the second half.
The Red Foxes opened a nine point lead with a 14-5 score early in the first quarter. That would turn back into the direction of the Saints as the Green and Gold cut the lead to three points with 7:10 to play in the second quarter. That lead would bounce around as the Saints paced the floor and stayed with Marist until Hauer knocked down a layup to tie the game at 29-29 with 2:18 to play in the first half. However, a quick 7-0 spurt by Marist would give them some room prior to the half as the Saints trailed 36-32 going into the locker room.
Siena continued to have an answer for any potential Marist run as things moved into the third quarter. With 6:19 to play, the Green and Gold tied things up at 40-40 on a layup from Anthony, and once again at 42-42 on a layup from Hauer with 4:42 to play. Less than a minute later, Piper gave the Saints the lead by burying a pair of free throws with 3:46 to play.
The Saints and Red Foxes swapped that lead all the way through the final buzzer, after Peterson connected for a three for a one-point Siena lead, with Marist getting a last second layup to take a one point lead into the fourth. The Red Foxes came out in the fourth quarter courtesy of Hand and began to pull away with a 12-4 run that would give Marist a 10 point lead. Overall, Marist would score a game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Siena would outrebound the Red Foxes 37-29, and outscore Marist in the paint 34-30.
Piper collects No. 1,000 as Saints fall at Marist
Senior scores milestone as women’s basketball earns No. 6 seed
