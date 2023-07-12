AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six former Amsterdam Mohawks were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft over the past three days. The way this year’s squad is playing…that number will continue to climb in the years to come.

Amsterdam put forth a sterling performance Tuesday night in its’ 12-0 victory over the Albany Dutchmen at Shuttleworth Park. While the offense put on a clinic, as it often does, the pitching stole the show, as Brandon Peterson and Von Baker combined for a seven-inning no-hitter; the game ended early because of the mercy rule.

After the Mohawks scraped together runs in the second and third innings via a Bryce Hubbard sacrifice fly and bases loaded walk to Jaxson West, respectively, the floodgates opened in the fourth frame.

The first two ‘Hawks batters of the inning, Hubbard and Maximus Martin, reached base safely, and both moved into scoring position on an ensuing pass ball. That created a prime RBI opportunity for center fielder Luke Zeisloft, who delivered with a bouncer on the left side of the infield that found a hole for a base hit, scoring Hubbard.

Zeisloft proceeded to steal second base, and both he and Martin were brought home by the next batter, left fielder Jared Johnson, on a screaming single to right field. That extended the Amsterdam lead to five runs.

Gage Miller was then retired by Albany pitcher Jake Memoli, who took a line drive from Miller right off his backside, preventing a base hit. But then second baseman Bruer Webster laid down a perfectly placed bunt single, bringing up first baseman Luke Longo with a pair of men on. All three could just trot around the bases after Longo torched a 1-1 offering from Memoli over the wall in left field for his fifth home run of the season. The three runs batted in moved him into a tie with Miller for the team lead in RBI (29).

The Mohawks tallied one more run before the Dutchmen finally recorded the third out, bringing an end to a seven-run inning, as Peterson returned to the mound in the fifth with a 9-0 lead.

After he struck out the side, Amsterdam pushed across another three runs in the bottom half of the inning, courtesy of a Martin solo shot and two-run sac fly from replacement first baseman Eddie Yamin.

Peterson returned to the bump in the sixth, where he struck out another out two Dutchmen to bring his total punchouts to 10 on the evening. He left the game after sixth inning without allowing a hit, and walking three.

Amsterdam’s 12-run advantage put the mercy rule into effect heading into the top of the seventh. Baker came on in relief of Peterson, and retired the Dutchmen in order to not only lock down the victory, but complete the combined no-hitter.

Amsterdam improves to a staggering 28-2-1, and hits the road Thursday for a matchup with the Oneonta Outlaws. Albany falls to 10-18, and will aim to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Saugerties Stallions. First pitch from Keenholts Park is set for 6:35 p.m.