ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena men’s basketball shot just 27% from the field including only 1-17 from three in a 67-51 setback vs. Bryant Wednesday night at MVP Arena.

Daniel Rivera led four in double figures with 20 points, seven rebounds and six of 13 total blocks for Bryant (6-4), which entered play ranked ninth nationally in blocks (6.4) and 25th in field goal percentage defense (.382). Preseason All-America East selection Sherif Gross-Bullock added 14 points for the Bulldogs who shot 53% in the second half to overcome a 5-25 night from three and 8-20 overall performance from the free throw line.

Giovanni Emejuru posted his first collegiate double-double scoring 16 of his 18 points in the second half while adding a career-high 15 rebounds for Siena (2-7, 1-1). Freshman guard Michael Evbagharu added his second double-double of the young season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Saints started cold, missing their first 11 shots, but Bryant wasn’t much warmer. The Bulldogs did incrementally increase their lead to as many as 10 in the first half, but Siena scored the final five to halve the deficit at 25-20 at the break.

The Saints began the second half almost equally as cold, missing their first nine shots of the stanza, and this time Bryant took advantage. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 14-1 run to push their lead to a commanding 39-21 at the 14:35 mark.

The Bryant advantage ballooned to as many as 25, but Siena battled back down the stretch. The Saints scored 11 unanswered points spanning just 2:57 to rally as close as 14 at the 6:03 mark, but couldn’t get any closer. Emejuru (seven points) and Evbagharu (four) accounted for all 11 points during the run.

Preseason All-America East selection Earl Timberlake chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs, who have won five of six with their only loss during that stretch coming at Big East foe Xavier. Bryant began the stretch with the program’s first-ever win over a nationally ranked opponent, defeating then 10th ranked and 2023 Final Four Cinderella Florida Atlantic 61-52 on Nov. 18 in Boca Raton.

Siena was active on the glass in defeat, holding a +14 rebound margin. The Saints grabbed 20 of their 54 total rebounds off the offensive glass. The rebounding total marked the program’s highest single-game mark in 19 years, since securing 55 rebounds in a quadruple overtime setback at Youngstown State on Dec. 14, 2004.

Siena returns to action when they travel to sister-school St. Bonaventure for the annual Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup Saturday at 4 p.m.