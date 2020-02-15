No. 10 Harvard Edges Women’s Hockey, 3-1

TROY, N.Y. – Junior Becca Gilmore scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period to lead the 10th-ranked Harvard University women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Crimson improve to 14-11-1 (13-5-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 0-30-1 (0-19-0 ECAC Hockey).

Junior Sydney Sorkin (Chicago, IL/Jones College Prep) opened the scoring for the visitors at 14:29 of the first period, shooting through a screen from the right point to net her first collegiate tally. Sophomore Dominique Petrie (Hermosa Beach, CA/Beverly Hills High School) claimed the lone helper on the play.

The Engineers drew even at 1-1, when freshman Julia Blitz (Potomac, MD/Washington Pride) jammed home her own rebound at 8:05 of the second. Breaking into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1, Blitz received a pass from the left by junior Lauren Severson (Rockford, IL/Madison Capitals) and forced her second goal of the season across the goal line from point blank range.

Gilmore then gave the Crimson the lead for good at 13:12 of the middle stanza, walking up the middle of the ice and firing home her fourth goal of the season from the just inside the right circle. Classmate Brooke Javanovich (Oakville, ON/Appleby College) and sophomore Kyra Willoughby (Deehaven, MN/Blake School) were credited with the assists on the go-ahead goal.

Sophomore Kristin Della Rovere (Caledon East, ON/The Hill Academy) added an unassisted insurance tally at 6:54 of the third, stealing the puck in the RPI zone and lifting a shot over Engineers freshman netminder Ena Nystrom (Stavanger, Norway/Ontario Hockey Academy) for her team-leading 19th of the year.

Harvard junior Becky Dutton (Milford, CT/The Taft School) finished with 16 saves to earn the win, while Nystrom had 33 at the other end of the ice. RPI finished 0 for 2 on the power play and did not commit a penalty themselves.

Rensselaer is back on the ice tomorrow afternoon for a Senior Day matchup with Dartmouth College (3pm). The Crimson visit Union College (3pm).