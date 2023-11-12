ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team defeated Adelphi 4-1 in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship today at Sullivan Field. The triumph marks the fourth consecutive NE10 championship victory for the Golden Knights and the 11th league title in program history.

Junior forward Mia Klammer finished with two goals and an assist to claim the honor of Most Outstanding Player during the league’s postseason.

Junior back Ryleigh Hopeck also finished with a goal and an assist, while freshman midfielder Brielle Zink totaled two helpers as well.

After Adelphi took a 1-0 lead with an unassisted score by Kayleigh Goodrich in the sixth minute, the Golden Knights rattled off four answered goals to claim the victory in a rematch of last fall’s NE10 championship contest.

Trailing 1-0, Mia Klammer and Hopeck scored three minutes apart to provide Saint Rose a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

The Golden Knights would come out of the break with energy, as Piper Klammer netted the first goal of her collegiate career a mere 30 seconds after the second-half kickoff.

Saint Rose rounded out the scoring when senior defender Sanna Rein and freshman midfielder Sydney Myers combined for assists on Mia Klammer’s second goal with 28 minutes remaining.

In addition to being honored as the Most Outstanding Player, Klammer was named to the All-Tournament Team alongside Myers and senior back Caylee Boose.

The Golden Knights will look ahead to opening round action of the NCAA tournament this upcoming week. Expected to be named the top seed in the East Region, Saint Rose will wait for Monday night’s NCAA selection show to determine a future opponent.