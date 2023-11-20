ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team advanced to the third round of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championship with a 2-0 victory over Southern New Hampshire today at Sullivan Field.

The top-seeded Golden Knights received second-half scores from graduate midfielder Elina Seppala and freshman midfielder Brielle Zink 90 seconds apart to secure the win over the fifth-seeded Penmen.

Seppala broke open the scoreless battle with she successfully deposited an 84th-minute penalty kick. Junior forward Mia Klammer had earned the penalty opportunity for the Golden Knights when she took hard contact in the left side of the Southern New Hampshire box.

Zink provided Saint Rose its second goal of the day when she tucked home a nice pass from senior forward Kyrsten McGuffey with five and half minutes left.

Sophomore goalie Claudia Keith made six saves in net for Southern New Hampshire, who earned its way into the NCAA second round by way of a 2-0 win against Roberts Wesleyan on Friday.

The Golden Knights will now look ahead to a third-round matchup with Adelphi, the second seed in the East Region, on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 am in West Chester, PA.