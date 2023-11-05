ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team opened Northeast-10 Conference postseason play with a 3-0 victory over Southern Connecticut State in quarterfinal round action today at Sullivan Field.

The Golden Knights, who own the top seed in the conference playoff bracket, scored all three goals in the first 45 minutes to get past the eight-seeded Owls.

Junior forward, Mia Klammer scored two goals in the first 14 minutes, as she took advantage of miscues from the Owl defense on both occasions to put Saint Rose ahead early.

The Golden Knights rounded out the scoring with a 43rd-minute strike by graduate midfielder Caitlin Wania .

Graduate defender Caylee Boorse started the sequence with a pass upfield to Klammer, who slid a lateral ball for Wania to let a right-footed attempt go from 30 yards away.

With a five-point performance today, Klammer now ranks first in the nation with 46 total points.

Saint Rose advances to an NE10 semifinal date with Franklin Pierce, the fourth seed, on Thursday at Sullivan Field. Kickoff time is to be announced.