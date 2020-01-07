Nick Bochette accepts head coaching position at Temple

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nick Bochette, who has been the head coach of the University at Albany women’s soccer program for the past three seasons, has accepted the same position at Temple University.
Associate head coach Claire Scanlan will be named interim head coach with Bochette’s departure.
“I want to thank Nick for the outstanding job he did with our women’s soccer team, both as a head coach and as an assistant,” said UAlbany Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “We wish Nick and his wife Megan, and his daughters Scarlett and Tessa, the best as he embarks on this new chapter of his life and career.”
Bochette joined the UAlbany women’s soccer program in 2013 under Caitlin Cucchiella in Cucchiella’s first season at the helm. In 2015, Bochette was elevated to the position of associate head coach. The following year, he was named interim head coach following Cucchiella’s retirement, and was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2017 season.
Since his arrival, Bochette has been a part of all three UAlbany women’s soccer America East titles, twice as an assistant and once as a head coach. He oversaw the careers of UAlbany career and single-season record-holders in goals and points, Mariah Williams, and assists, Caroline Kopp, in addition to coaching all-time program greats such as Vivian Vega, Alana Brennan, Kiana Rugar, and Krista Fitzpatrick. His 2018 America East championship team, which opened the year upsetting Arizona on the road, won a program-best 14 games, and Bochette was further a part of two of the program’s three 11-win teams, the second-highest single-season total in program history.
Temple is located in Philadelphia, Pa., and plays soccer in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls went 5-9-5 last season, with a 2-5-2 record in the AAC.
UAlbany will immediately begin a national search to fill its women’s soccer head coaching vacancy.
