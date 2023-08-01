AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After battling in a game that saw three lead changes, the Amsterdam Mohawks are moving on to the East Divisional final against the Utica Blue Sox.



The Mohawks got off to a slow start against the Saugerties Stallions in the first inning, giving up three runs, but responded in the bottom half with a solo blast from Gage Miller, making it a two-run ball game.

They scored again in the second inning to cut the lead to one. When the fourth inning came around, Jalen Debose hit a RBI double that tied the game at three. The Stallions galloped their way back into it thanks to Ethan Conrad shooting a sacrifice fly ball to left field, allowing Alex Rodriguez to score, giving the Stallions a 4-3 lead.

Amsterdam scored again to tie the game at four but scored in the fifth to take their first lead. They scored another run in the seventh to make it 6-4. Despite that, Saugerties threw a counter punch. With a man at first base in the eighth inning, Corey Dowdell hit a two-run homer over left to tie the game at six.

Mohawks answered in the bottom half. With two runners in scoring position, Debose bunted to the infield, and the Stallions tried to throw him out at first base allowing Marek Houston to plate their seventh run.

After that, Jack Seppings closed the game in the top of the ninth, securing the win.