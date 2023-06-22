ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was all-hands-on-deck for the Amsterdam Mohawks in their 15-1 win over the Albany Dutchmen Wednesday night at Dutchmen Field.

Of the 14 Mohawks who logged an at-bat, 12 recorded a base hit, and seven drove in at least one run.

The offense onslaught started early for Amsterdam, plating two runs in the opening frame. The ‘Hawks added two more in the third, one in the fourth and fifth, another two in the seventh and erupted for a seven-spot in the ninth frame.

Among the many highlights was left fielder Dakota Duffalo, who went a perfect 3-3 at the plate with two RBI. Center fielder/extra hitter Zach Eldred loaded his stat line, going 2-4 with three runs scored and two batted in. Joining the multi-hit party was Cam Gurney, Jared Johnson and Jaxon West.

Not to be overlooked was the collective pitching performance from Amsterdam. Carson Pierce got the team started by tossing a four-inning gem, where he allowed just one hit. He handed the ball off to Jack Brodsky, who got in two innings of work, while also giving up a lone hit. He was succeeded by Joey Colucci, who turned in two perfect frames before Carlos Martinez finished things up in the ninth.

The Mohawks have won all three meetings with the Dutchmen by a combined score of 31-2, and will face Albany six more times this season.

Amsterdam (15-1) returns home Thursday to take on the Watertown Rapids. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Albany (5-10) will look to break a five-game skid Friday in Glens Falls against the Dragons. That game will get underway at 7:00 p.m.