AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It took until the eighth inning for the Amsterdam Mohawks to get on the scoreboard Friday night against Glens Falls. But when they finally did, they left no doubt. Keith Griffin’s squad erupted for a five-run frame to fend of the Dragons 5-2, winning their final regular season game at Shuttleworth Park.

Part of Amsterdam’s sluggish offense start was the result of a brilliant pitching performance from Glens Falls starter Riley Orr – a Queensbury native, who’s a rising senior at Castleton University. He hurled five-and-two-thirds innings of shutout ball, striking out six, while allowing just five hits.

The Dragons provided Orr with some run support in the third inning. After putting runners on first and second with one out, left fielder Adrian Caron hit a high hopper to third base, which was fielder cleanly by Gage Miller, but his throw sailed high of Cam Gurney at first, allowing Anthony Macarelli to score from second base for the game’s first run. Johan Sandoval advanced to third on the overthrow, and he was brought home by the ensuing batter, right fielder Odilio Cespedes, on a sacrifice fly, giving Glens Falls a 2-0 edge.

But the Dragons’ bullpen could not hold on to the lead. Amsterdam tallied its’ five-run eighth inning on four hits. Gurney drove Bruer Webster in for the game-tying run with two outs. Shortstop Marek Houston kept things moving with a go-ahead RBI double, plating Jaxson West, who replaced Gurney on the base paths.

Miller provided some insurance with a two-run triple, and the Mohawks took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning. Delmar native and Bethlehem Central graduate Ryan Taffe secured the three-out save.

Amsterdam improves to 36-5-1, and travels to Saugerties Saturday for its’ regular season finale. First pitch with the Stallions is set for 7:05 p.m. Glens Falls (14-26) wraps up its’ regular season Saturday as well with a home game against Albany. That matchup gets underway at 7:00 p.m.