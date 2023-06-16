AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks responded well from their first loss of the season, downing a fellow Capital Region foe, the Albany Dutchmen, 6-1 Friday night at Shuttleworth Park.

Amsterdam got off to the best start in organization history this year, winning its’ first nine games of the season before dropping a road tilt with Mohawk Valley Thursday. But Keith Griffin’s squad responded with some early offense and strong pitching throughout Friday night.

The first three Mohawk batters in the bottom of the first inning all recorded extra-base hits. After a Gage Miller leadoff double, Cam Gurney followed behind with an RBI double down the left-field line. Gurney finished 3-4 on the evening, moving his batting average to a massive .654 in seven games played.

That gave way to extra hitter Luke Longo, who, with one swing of the bat, extended Amsterdam’s lead to 3-0 with a two-run shot to right field – his team-leading third long ball of the campaign.

The game would remain 3-0 heading into the top of the third frame when Albany loaded the bases with no outs, forcing Mohawks starting pitcher Zach Eldred out of the game. Dylan Reid came on in relief and promptly struck out the first batter he faced, before rolling up a 6-4-3 double-play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Reid found himself in another jam the ensuing inning with runners on the corners and one out, but again managed to walk the tightrope out of trouble, inducing a 5-4-3 double-play to keep the Dutchmen off the board.

Amsterdam tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth on a Jaxon West RBI single to left, and even more insurance was provided in the fifth when Miller came around to score on a pass ball, extending the margin to five runs. Reid’s outing came to an end after the sixth, closing the book on a four-inning, scoreless effort.

Albany was able to push a run across in the seventh on a run-scoring single from Will Plattner, but the Mohawks took that run right back in the eighth thanks to a Dakota Duffalo two-bagger that plated Gurney.

Jack Brodsky recorded the final three outs of the game to lock down the 6-1 win; five pitchers combined for the Mohawks to allow just one run and record 10 strikeouts.

Amsterdam (10-1) hits the road Saturday to take on the Watertown Rapids at 6:35 p.m. Albany (5-6) returns home Saturday for a double-header with the Utica Blue Sox. Game one gets underway at 5:00 p.m.; first pitch of game two is set for 7:15.