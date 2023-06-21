AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a bad day for opposing teams to see the Amsterdam Mohawks on their schedule. Keith Griffin’s squad is off to its’ best start in organization history, and that’s saying a lot, considering they’re coming off their winningest season ever last year.

Amsterdam improved to 14-1 with a doubleheader sweep of the Boonville Lumberjacks Tuesday at Shuttleworth Park. The Mohawks erased a 4-0 deficit to take game one 8-6, and never trailed in game two, securing a 7-5 victory.

After a sluggish start to the opening game, the Mohawks were sure to get a jump on Boonville in the nightcap, manufacturing two first-inning runs as leadoff hitter Gage Miller scored on a wild pitch, and first baseman Cam Gurney drove in Luke Longo with a sacrifice fly.

Boonville managed to respond by scraping across two runs of its’ own. A bases-loaded walk in the second inning drew the Lumberjacks within one, and they knotted the game up in the top of the third on a Zach Rogacki sac fly that plated Union College’s Eli Snelson.

But Amsterdam took that run right back in the bottom half of the frame. With Miller sitting 90 feet from home following a pair Boonville defensive miscues, he was brought in on an RBI fielder’s choice from Gurney. That gave the Mohawks a lead they would never relinquish.

Amsterdam pushed across four runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding, 7-2 lead. Boonville fought valiantly in the seventh, and final inning, drawing within three runs at 7-4. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Griffin turned to relief pitcher Gio Conte, a Colonie grad and University of Connecticut commit, to try and silence the threat.

After walking the first batter he faced, Conte struck out Matt Layton for the first out. A 4-3 groundout pushed across one run, trimming Amsterdam’s edge to two runs. The Mohawks elected to intentionally walk Rogacki, which loaded the bases for Mike Gorham, and Conte set him down on three pitches, locking down the 7-5 win.

Amsterdam (14-1) hits the road Wednesday for another Capital Region clash with the Albany Dutchmen. The Mohawks won last week’s meeting at Shuttleworth Park 6-1. First pitch from Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park is set for 6:35 p.m.