ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Amsterdam Mohawks and Albany Dutchmen emerged from their doubleheader at Keenholts Park with a victory Thursday night. A late surge from the Amsterdam offense secured a game one win for Keith Griffin’s bunch, while a brilliant collective pitching performance for Albany in game two snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Mohawks, as the Dutchmen handed them their first shutout loss in two years.

Game one began as a pitcher’s duel. Albany starting pitcher Greg Mays tossed four no-hit innings, while Amsterdam’s starting hurler, Maximilian Ramirez, took a no-no into the bottom of the fourth. That’s where the Dutchmen bats broke through. After a leadoff double from shortstop Vince Venditti, designated hitter Brody Keneston brought him around with a single to left field for the game’s first run.

Once Mays was lifted from the ballgame ahead of the fifth frame, the Mohawks jumped on the Albany bullpen. Aidan Nugent managed to retire the first batter he faced. Then, Amsterdam catcher Jaxson West singled up the middle, putting the Mohawks in the hit column; there’d be more where that came from.

The next batter, second baseman Mason Swinney, scorched a double into the left-center gap that plated West all the way from first, tying the game at one. Following back-to-back hit batsmen, the bases were loaded for shortstop Maximus Martin, who watched four wide ones, earning a free pass to first base, which pushed across Swinney for the go-ahead run.

Austin Trumpour relieved Nugent, who forced Jalen DeBose into a 5-2 fielder’s choice that cut down a run at home plate for the second out of the inning, keeping the lead at 3-1 Amsterdam. But the ensuing batter, first baseman Luke Longo, hit a high hopper to third base that pushed Austin Francis back to the edge of the outfield grass. Francis was unable to get enough on his throw to get Longo at first, who reached safely with an infield single. Two Mohawks scored on the play, extending the margin to four runs.

Third baseman Cam Gurney followed up with a frozen-rope single up the middle to drive in DeBose, capping a six-run fifth inning for Amsterdam.

Albany responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning; two coming off the bat of Venditti on a double down the left-field line. He was plated later in the inning on a single from catcher Tyler Kipp.

But after a scoreless sixth inning, Amsterdam took all three runs back in the seventh after an RBI single by designated hitter Jared Johnson and two-run double from Longo.

The Dutchmen scraped across one run in the home half, but were unable to make up the deficit, as Ryan Taffe came on to record the final out for the Mohawks, locking down a 9-5 win.

The Amsterdam bats would be silenced, however, in game two by a combined effort from starting pitcher Andrew Dongelewic and relievers Devin Campbell, Venditti and Derek Duval. They held the Mohawks to just one hit, handing them their first shutout defeat since June 23, 2021, when they lost 1-0 to the Saugerties Stallions.

Amsterdam starting pitcher Peyton Fall, a recent Duanesburg High School graduate and College of Central Florida commit, turned in four innings of one-hit, shutout ball. But the Dutchmen managed to tag reliever Carson Cotugno for four runs on five hits in the fifth inning. That was the difference in the game, as Albany went on to win 4-0.

Amsterdam (33-4-1) has an off-day Friday before returning home Saturday for an intriguing matchup with the Utica Blue Sox. Utica had its’ 12-game win streak snapped Thursday night – a streak that included a 7-6 victory over Amsterdam back on July 6, which put an end to the Mohawks’ franchise-record 16-game win streak. The ‘Hawks will have a shot at revenge Saturday night at Shuttleworth Park; first pitch is set for 6:35.

Albany (16-19) has won seven of its’ last 10, and will aim to keep that momentum going Friday night in Glens Falls. That game with the Dragons gets underway at 7:00.

Amsterdam and Albany conclude their season series Monday in Amsterdam.