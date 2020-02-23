Interactive Radar

Men’s track & field repeats as America East Indoor Champions

College Sports

by: Ualbany Athletics

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s track & field team won their second-straight America East Indoor title behind seven event victories and two championship meet records.

  • Omahri Sturdivant won the triple jump in 50-04.00; Robert Blue placed second in 50-02.75
  • Louis Gordon won the men’s high jump, clearing a personal-best 7-02.25; Diomari Gordon tied for eighth, clearing 6-02.75
  • Cameron Duffield won the 60m hurdles in a personal-best 8.03; Dawshawn Williams placed third in 8.28
  • Harmodio Cruz III won the 400m in 47.86
  • Myles Banfield won the 500m in 1:02.64; Easton Reagan placed sixth in 1:05.65
  • Garfield Napier won the 60m in 6.82; Lucas Casab placed second in a personal-best 6.91, Jan Michael Gutierrez Almedina placed third in 6.95, Michael Hermance placed fifth in 7.01, and Williams placed eighth in 7.18
  • Gutierrez Almedina won the 200m in 20.98, breaking his own personal-best, school record, and championship meet record, becoming the first Great Dane to record a wind-legal mark under 21 seconds in the event; Cruz III placed second in a personal-best 21.43, Napier placed third in a personal-best 21.54, and Hermance placed seventh in 22.27
  • The 4x400m relay team of Gutierrez Almedina (47.17), Cruz III (47.97), Duffield (49.83), and Banfield (47.23) placed first in 3:12.19
  • Matthew JeanPierre placed second in the 800m in 1:54.91
  • Joey Somerville placed second in the 1,000m in a personal-best 2:24.99
  • The 4x800m relay team of Dean Athanailos (1:57.33), JeanPierre (1:58.56), Somerville (1:53.49), and Francisco Beltran (1:54.09) placed fourth in 7:43.45
  • Gutierrez Almedina was named Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer
  • Cruz III won the Coaches’ Award for scoring the most points in the meet
  • L. Gordon was named Most Outstanding Men’s Rookie
  • The men’s coaches were named Coaching Staff of the Year

