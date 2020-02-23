Men’s lacrosse wins 14-13 thriller vs. Drexel

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a repeat of arguably last season’s most thrilling game, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse team outlasted Drexel at home Saturday afternoon with a goal from Ron John in the final 11 seconds to earn the Danes’ first victory of the season, 14-13.
“What a difference a week makes. I’m extremely pleased with our effort from start to finish. I thought we showed some good grit.”Scott Marr – Head Coach
Tehoka Nanticoke put UAlbany on the board right away, scoring his first goal of the season just 26 seconds after the opening faceoff. Drexel responded two minutes later, scoring two in a row to take a 2-1 lead with 9:07 to go.
UAlbany scored the next two, one from Tanner Hay and another from Nanticoke, to go up 3-2 with 5:51 left in the first. Drexel netted the final two goals of the quarter, taking a 4-3 lead into the second.
After four minutes in the second quarter had gone by without a goal, Corey Yunker tied the game at four with 11:02 left before halftime. Drexel scored the next two to take a two-goal lead, the largest either team would have all game, with 7:40 left in the half.
The Great Danes pieced together a three-goal run lasting just under four minutes to take a 7-6 lead with 1:40 to go in the half. Drexel responded quickly with an equalizer just 19 seconds later, and the teams went into halftime tied at seven.
Drexel held a narrow first-half advantage in ground balls, winning 25 to UAlbany’s 21. UAlbany had won 10 of 16 first-half faceoffs, but was outshot 24-15 overall.
Nanticoke once again put UAlbany up quickly in the third quarter, scoring just 1:09 after halftime. Drexel tied the game at eight just 28 seconds later, before a quick, two-goal run from UAlbany that put the Danes up 10-8 with 8:23 remaining.
Drexel cut the lead to one 15 seconds later, before a lull in scoring led to Nanticoke’s fourth goal of the afternoon with 3:07 to go, putting UAlbany up 11-9.
The Dragons bookended the quarter break with a 3-0 run, one goal at the end of the third and two to start the fourth, to take a 12-11 lead with 12:27 left to play. UAlbany scored three of the final four goals, first seeing Kyle Casey tie the game at 12 with 9:49 to go only to have Drexel retake the lead two minutes later.
Casey scored with 2:31 to go to tie the game at 13. As time wound down in the final minute, a scrum in front of the Drexel net saw the ball find its way into the back of the net on a shot attempt from Yunker, but play had been whistled dead before the score on a UAlbany timeout. The Great Danes regrouped and set up a play that saw Ron John find the back of the net for the game winner with 11 seconds to go. UAlbany would go on to win 14-13 after winning the final faceoff.
Nanticoke finished with a team-high four goals and added two assists. Yunker and Casey each scored three, with three assists from Yunker and one from Casey. In goal, Nate Siekierski made 10 saves.
Saturday’s game featured seven lead changes and 10 ties.