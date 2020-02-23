Men’s lacrosse topped by UMass Lowell

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Junior attackman Jack Kiernan set a new career-high in points with seven on the game, but his offense wasn’t enough as the Siena Saints men’s lacrosse team could not stave off a late comeback by the UMass Lowell Riverhawks by a final of 16-15.
Kiernan supplied the Green and Gold with a six goal, one assist outing while scooping four ground balls. Senior Dylan Pantalone scored four points with three goals and an assist on four shots on net. Siena would get one goal apiece from six other scorers, while senior Tommy Pulzello led the way defensively with five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Junior Anthony Tebbano would snag 15 saves on the game.
UMass Lowell also saw a seven point day from freshman Conor Foley, as she scored three goals and four assists, adding a ground ball and caused turnover. Dan Cozzi also scored three time, while Kyle LaForge, Jake Lining, and Issac Bot each scored twice as well. Faceoff specialist Liam McDonough scooped seven ground balls while also scoring a pair of goals as well. Goaltender Hunter Braun nabbed 11 saves in the win for the Riverhawks.
Siena would score in bunches in the first half, as a fast paced tempo got Kiernan a hat trick in the first half, as he scored three of Siena’s first six goals as he capped a three-goal run to take a 6-3 lead with 9:37 to play in the second quarter. The Saints held down the fort on defense as they would hold the Riverhawks to just four goals in the first half as they held a 7-4 lead at the halfway point.
The Saints would struggle in the third, as goals from Kiernan and Brendan Lantieri would be the only strikes of the quarter. As it looked Siena might hold a two goal lead going into the fourth quarter, a Siena turnover in front of the net allowed UMass Lowell to notch a goal with five seconds remaining and pull within one at 9-8.
In the first eight minutes of the fourth, the Saints offense would break out for five goals, taking a 14-11 lead on a goal from Pantalone with 6:24 to play in the game. Then, over a period of 5:12, UMass Lowell would score five straight goals, all even strength, to stun the Saints with a 16-14 lead. Despite a late goal from Luke Julien to cut the lead back to one, the Riverhawks would hold on for the win.
The Green and Gold struggled in the faceoff department, winning only two faceoffs in the first half as the Riverhawks won the overall battle 23-10. UMass Lowell also outshot the Saints 51-43, with a 31-26 spread in shots on goal.
The Saints return to the field next Saturday, Feb. 29 when they head to Newark to take on the NJIT Highlanders. Siena defeated the highlanders last season at Hickey Field by a final score of 20-18.
Men’s lacrosse topped by UMass Lowell
