Men’s lacrosse defeats Harvard 15-14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riding the momentum of its first victory of the season, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse team hosted its third-straight home game to start the season Saturday, welcoming Harvard, its second Ivy League opponent, to Casey Stadium. After leading 10-5, the Great Danes saw the Crimson storm back to tie the game, only to lock down on defense and come away with a one-point, 15-14 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Within the first 90 seconds of the game, UAlbany took a two-goal lead. Ron John, hero of the last game against Drexel, set up Kyle Casey for the first score, less than 40 seconds after the opening faceoff, and followed it up with an unassisted goal with 13:35 to go.
“Give Harvard credit, they did a great job of coming back in the second half and staying with it. But give us credit too for not folding and continuing to score goals and play good defense at the end of the game.”Scott Marr – Head Coach
Harvard got on the board for the first time with 12:42 left in the first quarter, before UAlbany scored two-straight to go up 4-1. During this stretch, Tehoka Nanticoke and Jakob Patterson connected for their first of five goals in the game.
Harvard cut the lead to 4-2 with 12:47 left in the second quarter, just nine seconds after UAlbany’s fourth goal. The teams traded the next two goals, before UAlbany scored four-straight to take a 9-3 lead with 8:15 left before halftime.
Leading 10-5, UAlbany saw Harvard score twice in the final 19 seconds of the first half to head into the locker room trailing by just three.
Nanticoke opened the second half with an unassisted goal to put UAlbany up 11-7. Harvard kept pace, scoring less than one minute later, and again just seven seconds after that, to close within 11-9. Casey scored, unassisted, to put the Danes up three, before Harvard scored the last goal of the third quarter, with 6:35 to go, to head into the fourth trailing 12-10.
The Crimson’s final goal in the third was the first in a 3-0 run that tied the game at 12 with 13:42 remaining in the fourth. UAlbany took the lead back when Graydon Hogg converted a setup from Nanticoke with 13:18 to go.
Harvard tied the game again just over two minutes later, only to quickly fall behind again by one when Corey Yunker set up Nanticoke. Harvard tied the game for the final time with 9:17 remaining.
Locked at 14, Patterson found Nanticoke for the go-ahead goal with 3:02 left in the fourth, their fifth connection of the afternoon. The Great Dane defense held tough as time ran out and UAlbany came away with its second-straight win.
Nanticoke finished with five goals and three assists, while Patterson added three goals and four assists. In goal, Nate Siekierski recorded eight saves, including seven after he was subbed out and subbed back in. The Danes collectively recorded all 10 of their saves after halftime. Harvard dominated the faceoff in the second half, winning 13 of 14 opportunities.