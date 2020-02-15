Men’s Hockey Marches Past Colgate, 4-1

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Sophomore Ture Linden recorded a career-high three assists to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Colgate University, on Friday night at Class of ’65 Arena. With the win, the Engineers improve to 13-14-2 (9-7-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Raiders drop to 9-14-6 (7-7-3 ECAC Hockey).

Rensselaer picked up two critical points in breaking a tie with Colgate and finding itself in sole possession of fifth place in the conference standings with five games to play.

After a scoreless first period in which the Raiders held a 7-6 shot advantage, the hosts netted the game’s first goal just 25 seconds into the second. Jared Cockrell steered home a feed from Griffin Lunn for his fifth goal of the season, with Paul McAvoy picking up the secondary assist on the opening salvo.

Sophomore Brady Ferner drew the Engineers even at 1-1 with a shot from the left point at 13:00 of the second. Linden picked up the first of his three helpers on the night by winning the faceoff in the offensive zone.

Just over a minute and a half later, freshman blueliner Simon Kjellberg gave RPI its first lead, when he found himself open in the left circle and wired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Colgate netminder Andrew Farrier for his fifth of the season. Senior Todd Burgess and Linden had the assists on the go-ahead marker.

The Engineers pushed their lead to 3-1 at 12:27 of the third on long shot from senior Patrick Polino that found its way past Farrier. Classmate Jake Marrello earned the lone assist on Polino’s team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Freshman Rory Herrman then capped the scoring at 19:14, ripping home an empty-netter from the right circle for his first collegiate tally. Linden set him with a cross-ice pass in the attacking zone and Herrman made no mistake, burying a shot into the middle of the open cage.

Sophomore netminder Owen Savory (9-8-2) had 28 saves in the victory, while Farrier (6-7-2) finished with 26 stops at the other end of the ice. RPI was 0 for 3 on the man advantage, with the Raiders posting an 0 for 2 night.

RPI’s sweep of the regular season series is its first since 2017.

The Engineers are back in the ice tomorrow night, when they visit No. 2 Cornell University (7pm). Colgate welcomes Union College to town (7pm).