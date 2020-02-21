Men’s basketball falls to UMBC 69-50

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Sophomore Lala Watts created more Siena women's basketball history on Thursday night at Iona, as despite the Saints falling by a final score of 58-47 she would move into second place for the most blocks in a single season in program history with 52. She would surpass Serena Moore's previous total of 51 set back in 2010-11, and only stands behind Laura Lord's mark of 74 in a season set back in 1985-86.

The Saints were led by an 16 point, six rebound showing from junior Rayshel Brown. She would go 7-for-14 from the field and snag a steal along the way. Watts was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for 11 points, six rebounds, and her three blocks. Also in double-figures was senior Sabrina Piper, who scored 10 points and came up with a team-high three steals.

Redshirt senior Morgan Rachu was the standout player for Iona on the night, as she scored a game-high 18 points, scoring all her points on six three pointers. She also led the Gaels with six rebounds, while Monica Barefield scored 14 points with a trio of three pointers. As a team, the Gaels knocked down 11 three-pointers.

It was a slow for the Saints offensively in the first quarter, as 10 turnovers led to only seven points, all from the free throw line. Their struggles continued into the second quarter, as the Saints would shoot a combined 26.3 percent in the first half but only trailed 38-21 after the first 20 minutes. Siena would get a majority of their chances at the line, as they would end up with 30 attempts from the line at the end of the game.

The Saints made moves to start the second half as Watts and Brown each got going on the offensive side. Watts would score the first two baskets of the quarter, as the Saints began to chip away. However, Iona would continue to have answers to any run the Saints put together. After the third, the Gaels would lead by 17 going into the final frame. Despite strong defense, no turnovers, and holding the Gaels to just nine points in the fourth, the Saints could not get back to within single digits as they fell 58-47.

Siena would fail to score a three-pointer in a game for the first time in 150 games since they missed all 13 of its three-point attempts in a 64-47 loss to top seed Quinnipiac in the MAAC Semifinals on Mar. 8, 2015 at the Times Union Center.

The Green and Gold return to the floor on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they return home to the Alumni Recreation Center. The Green and Gold will face the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Siena's National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tip-off for the matchup will get things started at 7 p.m.