Men’s basketball falls in America East quarterfinals at Stony Brook, 76-73

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Playing rival Stony Brook just one week after their last meeting, the seven-seed University at Albany men’s basketball team visited the two-seed Seawolves for the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Hercules Tires America East Men’s Basketball Playoffs. In a thriller that came down to the wire, the Great Danes fell just short of advancing, with Stony Brook taking a 76-73 victory.



“Somebody had to lose, and we came up on the short end.” Will Brown – Head Coach

Sixteen seconds in, after winning the tip, UAlbany got on the board first with a layup from Romani Hansen on a quick entry pass from Brent Hank. After Stony Brook scored on a layup on the other end, Antonio Rizzuto drained a three to put UAlbany ahead 5-2 early.



Nearly two-and-a-half minutes elapsed without another score, before Trey Hutcheson hit a three with 15:59 to go to put UAlbany up 8-2. Stony Brook responded with a three to maintain their three-point deficit, but Rizzuto drove for a layup to put UAlbany back up by five.



A three-pointer from Ahmad Clark put UAlbany up 13-7 with 14:45 to go. Stony Brook responded with four-straight points to come within two before Kendall Lauderdale scored on a layup to put the Danes up four.



Stony Brook tied the game at 15 with 10:56 to go before Cameron Healy hit his first three of the night, sparking a 7-0 UAlbany run that saw the Danes increase their lead to 22-15 with 7:38 left in the first half.



Leading 24-17, the Great Danes saw the Seawolves go on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to one with 3:19 left in the first. With 38 seconds to go before halftime, Stony Brook drained a three to take its first lead of the night, 28-26.



With nine seconds left, Clark hit two free throws to tie the game at 28. Stony Brook called timeout and drew up a play that resulted in a layup at the buzzer.



Stony Brook took a two-point, 30-28 lead into halftime. UAlbany closed the half shooting 1-11 from the floor. Stony Brook ended the half shooting 1-9 from three. Clark led UAlbany with eight points, while Healy added seven, having maxed out at just eight points in a game twice over his last seven appearances.



Hansen opened the second half with a three to put UAlbany back on top by one. Stony Brook responded with two free throws to retake the lead with 18:49 to go.



UAlbany used an 8-0 take a 39-32 lead, behind back-to-back threes from Rizzuto and capped off by a jumper from Clark, forcing a Stony Brook timeout. UAlbany maintained its seven-point advantage for the next three minutes before Stony Brook scored six straight to cut the Great Dane lead to one.



Stony Brook tied the game at 44 with 13:59 remaining, and retook the lead, 46-46, with 13:33 to go. The Seawolves used a 10-0 run to take a 54-46 lead with 11:40 to go, forcing a UAlbany timeout.



Out of the timeout, Hansen drained another three to cut Stony Brook’s lead to five. Stony Brook responded with a three on the other end, only to be answered by a three from Healy.



After Stony Brook re-extended the lead to seven, Healy hit another three to cut the lead to four. Healy ultimately scored nine-straight points for UAlbany, bringing the Great Danes within 61-58 with 7:34 to go.



Clark scored on a layup, briefly interrupting Healy’s personal run, to cut the lead to one. Stony Brook pulled back ahead by six before Healy hit two more threes to tie the game at 66 with 4:46 to go, and a jumper to put the Danes up by two, and answered a Stony Brook score with a layup to put UAlbany up three. Healy had now scored 16 of UAlbany’s previous 18 points.



With 1:46 to go, Stony Brook hit a three to tie the game at 70. After drawing a foul on an offensive rebound, Hank hit one of two free throws to put UAlbany up one 1:15 to go. On the miss on the second attempt, UAlbany won the ball out of bounds, keeping possession on Stony Brook’s end. The opportunity came up empty with Rizzuto just missing a three that would have put UAlbany up by four.



Stony Brook drew a foul and hit two free throws to take a one point lead with 51 seconds remaining. Another empty possession on offense saw Stony Brook draw a foul after retaking possession and hitting two more free throws to lead 74-71 with 25 seconds to go.



Healy drove for a layup to cut Stony Brook’s lead to one with six seconds to go, and UAlbany was forced to foul. Stony Brook hit both free throws again, leading by thee with five seconds remaining. A Seawolves timeout left one opportunity for UAlbany to tie the game, but Rizzuto’s deep heave missed the mark and Stony Brook claimed a 76-73 victory, its third win over the Great Danes this season.



Healy finished with a game-high 28 points, including 19 in the second half. He shot 10-16 overall, and 6-10 from three, including 5-7 from deep in the second half. UAlbany rallied to outrebound Stony Brook 15-11 after halftime, and outscored the Seawolves 24-14 off the bench in the second half. Both teams shot 50% or better after the break, with Stony Brook converting on nearly 60% of their field goals.