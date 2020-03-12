MAAC statement on Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. — In response to the immediate and ever-growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and its Council of Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel the remainder of its current conference tournament currently being held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



In addition, based upon the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference membership’s ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our student athletes and athletic department representatives and as a result of the growing national concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Council of Presidents has also unanimously voted to cancel all spring sports competitions, practices (including captain’s practices), effective tomorrow, March 13th and other athletic related activities for the remainder of the 2020 Spring semester.



Official statement from the MAAC on the 2020 Hercules Tires MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships: pic.twitter.com/l2GtrefgM6 — #MAACHoops (@MAACHoops) March 12, 2020

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Council of Presidents regrettably decided to make these challenging decisions to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and out of concern for the broader health and well-being of our various school communities.