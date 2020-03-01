La Victoire on Senior Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany hosted its final regular-season home game of the 2019-20 season Saturday, welcoming rival Stony Brook into SEFCU Arena. After storming back to take a narrow halftime lead, the Seawolves outlasted the Great Danes for a final score of 52-49, handing UAlbany its season-high fourth-straight defeat.

Before the game, the Great Danes honored five players for Senior Night: Ahmad Clark, Sasha French, Nick Fruscio, Romani Hansen, and Kendall Lauderdale. The team also honored senior-year manager Jon Pickett. All five players recognized made up tonight's starting lineup.

Stony Brook got on the board first, just 10 seconds into the game, with a layup to go up 2-0. Sasha French, making his fourth-career start, tied the game with a jumper with 17:49 to go in the first.

Lauderdale gave UAlbany its first lead, 4-2, with 16:20 remaining on a layup from Clark. Stony Brook scored the next five, taking a 7-4 lead, before Cameron Healy hit his first three since his streak ended with 14:14 to go to tie the game at seven.

Stony Brook used an 8-0 run mid-way through the first half to take a 15-7 lead. The Great Danes did not score for more than five-and-a-half minutes of game time. Hansen finally ended Stony Brook's run with 8:23 to go, following up a missed layup in transition from Antonio Rizzuto.

Trailing 18-12 with 4:25 remaining, UAlbany scored 11 of the half's final 16 points to take a 23-22 lead into halftime. The Danes first closed within one on a pair of free throws from Clark with 2:38 to go, before the Seawolves briefly pulled away to lead by three. UAlbany scored the final four points of the half, taking their first lead in more than 16 minutes.

Stony Brook went scoreless for the final 1:42 of the half. Hansen finished the first with 10 points, just two shy of his career-high of 12. UAlbany's struggles from three continued in the first half, hitting on just three of 12 attempts. While stats were mostly even across the board in the first half, Stony Brook had outscored UAlbany 6-0 off of turnovers.

UAlbany scored the first five points of the second half, leading 28-22 with 18:35 remaining. Stony Brook quickly closed the gap and took the lead on a 7-0 run before Hansen hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 29 with 16:37 remaining.

The Danes score the next four points to lead 33-29, and maintained their four-point lead at 35-31 when Stony Brook went on a 7-0 run to go up 38-35 with 11:14 remaining. UAlbany snapped the streak when Hansen hit a three out of the media timeout to tie the game.

Stony Brook hit a jumper to lead 40-30 before Rizzuto hit a three to put UAlbany back on top, 41-40, with 8:17 remaining. A jumper from Clark with 6:38 to go put UAlbany up three.

Stony Brook snapped a five-minute scoreless streak with a driving layup with 4:30 remaining to cut UAlbany's lead to one. After holding UAlbany scoreless on the ensuing possession, the Seawolves took back the lead with a baseline dunk, 44-43, with 3:41 to go.

Stony Brook hit a three to go up 48-45 with 1:08 to go. UAlbany came up empty on their next possession, and the Seawolves took over with 43 seconds remaining.

After two fouls to get into the bonus, Stony Brook drew another foul on their inbounds play and hit both free-throws to lead 50-45 with 25 seconds to go. Clark found Lauderdale on the baseline for a dunk, bringing UAlbany within three with 11.8 left.

Stony Brook's Makale Foreman hit four of five free throws to end the game, missing the last with 1.8 seconds remaining, leaving too little time for UAlbany to get off a full-court attempt to force overtime. The Seawolves held on to win 52-49.

Hansen finished the game with a career-high 18 points while adding nine rebounds. Clark scored 14 with six assists. The Great Danes committed just six turnovers all game, three in each half, but those turnovers led to eight total Stony Brook points. The Danes shot just 5-22 from three, but held the Seawolves to 6-21 from deep.