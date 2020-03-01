La Victoire on Senior Day

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senior Sabrina Piper got the proper send-off on a senior day, as the Paris, France native saw her team lock down the Iona Gaels in the first half and sail to a 57-45 victory in the Saints final home game of the 2019-20 season at the Alumni Recreation Center on Saturday. With the win, the Saints and Gaels have now split the season series.
The Saints were propelled by a 15 point, eight rebound, four assist game from freshman Julia Hauer. Sophomore Lala Watts collected her second career double-double as she scored 13 points with 12 rebounds. Piper would also chip in with 13 points and sophomore Amari Anthony added 11. It would be the second time this season the Saints would feature four different players in double-figure scoring.
Leading Iona offensively was senior Morgan Rachu with 14 points as she made four three pointers on the contest. Also scoring in double-figures was sophomore Juana Camillion and senior Monica Barefield, as the pair each scored 10 points. Barefield added four assists while Rachu snagged three steals.
The Saints defense showed up in the first half, setting a new season-record by holding the Gaels to just one point in the first quarter, and eight total points by halftime. The offense would also be rolling, as Hauer led the way through the first 20 minutes. Siena would turn the Gaels over 14 times and hold them to just 10.5 percent shooting in the first half, as they ran out to a 24-8 lead.
Despite Iona hitting some early shots to start the third quarter, the Siena offense kept moving as they reached a game-high 22 point lead with 5:12 remaining in the quarter as Watts would connect on a layup to make it 32-10. The Green and Gold lead hovered around 20 points as things came down the stretch. Iona would hit some shots from behind the arc late to cut into the lead, but the Saints were effective at the free throw line as Piper earned a standing ovation from the home crowd as the Saints shut the door in the final moments.
The Green and Gold led the rebound battle 41-26 overall, with Hauer grabbing six of her eight rebounds on the offensive glass. The Saints also dominated in the paint, outscoring the Gaels down low 32-16.
Siena wraps up its 2019-20 home slate with a final average attendance of 1,031 over 13 dates, marking the program’s highest average home attendance in a decade (1,057 in 2009-10) and best average regular season home attendance in 16 years (1,422 in 2003-04).
The Saints return to the floor on Thursday, March 5 when they head to Fairfield to take on the Stags in their next to last game of the regular season. Tip-off for the game will get things started at 7 p.m.