AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After receiving a standing ovation from the Amsterdam Mohawks faithful Friday night at Shuttleworth Park following his 500th win with the organization, the only thing head coach Keith Griffin wanted to talk about was the people who helped him reach that remarkable milestone.

“Great players, great community…been a blast up here,” said Griffin. “Great ownership…my assistant coaches (have) been great. We got the greatest players, greatest fans in the country.”

It took just 14 seasons for Griffin to amass 500 wins at the helm of the Mohawks, and No. 500 came in style, with Amsterdam mercy-ruling the visiting Watertown Rapids 18-8 in six-and-a-half innings, improving their overall record to a staggering 21-1.

The final score belies the fact that the Mohawks had to overcome quite the early deficit. Watertown came storming out of the gates with five runs on five hits in the first inning.

But Amsterdam quickly responded, posting a seven-spot in the second frame that was capped off by a two-run double off the left-field fence from first baseman Cam Gurney. That gave Amsterdam a lead it would never relinquish.

The Mohawks tacked on two more runs in the third and six in the fourth, maintaining a 15-5 edge heading into the top of the fifth.

There, the Rapids managed to trim the deficit to 15-8, but Amsterdam got those runs right back in the bottom of the sixth, putting the mercy rule into effect as the team headed back out into the field for the top half of the seventh.

Shenendehowa High School grad Colin Maloney recorded the final three outs, securing the 18-8 win.

Amsterdam has followed up the winningest season in organization history with its’ best start to a season ever, but there’s always room for improvement, if you ask Coach Griffin.

“Oh, it’s fun. It’s fun,” said Griffin. “We still got a lot of work to do to get better…to get to where we want to be. But it’s a lot of fun.”

With eight of the team’s next nine games coming on the road, third baseman and reigning Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Player of the Year Gage Miller, who’s in year two with the Mohawks, says the team’s focus was to get Griffin to 500 at Shuttleworth.

“I’m happy for him; he deserves it,” said Miller. “He’s all we could ask for in a coach…makes everyone here better.”

Amsterdam turns right around, and will prepare for another battle with the Rapids in Watertown Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.