Jakob Patterson named Scholar All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jakob Patterson has been named a Scholar All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. A total of 100 Division I student-athletes earned the honor, including a total of five from the America East.
Patterson, a senior attack from Chandler, Ariz., appeared in all five games during the shortened 2020 season, making three starts. The 2019 America East Offensive Player of the Year scored six goals and recorded 14 assists in his five games before the season was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that resulted in the cancelling of the remainder of the spring 2020 season.
Academically, Patterson earned a 3.84 GPA studying Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice. He was named America East All-Academic for the second-consecutive season, and was also named America East Spring Scholar-Athlete for men’s lacrosse for the second-straight year, marking the fifth-consecutive season the men’s lacrosse team has claimed the award.
Other America East student-athletes on the list were Binghamton’s Dan Mottes, and Stony Brook’s Michael Bollinger, Cory Van Ginhoven, and Chris Pickel Jr.
On March 12, the 2019-20 athletics year was cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent decisions made by the NCAA and its member conferences and institutions to cancel remaining winter and spring season events.
