Ivy League cancels winter sports, will not have competition for fall sports in the spring

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Women's Basketball and head coach Ali Jaques have announced the newest signing class during the November Early Signing Period, as they will be welcoming four new student-athletes to the program for the 2021-22 season. The Saints will add Anajah Brown, Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, Chiron Rose, and Emina Selimovic to the Green and Gold after the four signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. "I am so proud and excited about this recruiting class, said Jaques. "During one of the most challenging atmospheres and a complete shift in the business of recruiting, this class is one of our strongest yet. I am grateful to the relationships we have built with their coaches and families, as it took a lot of trust and communication for us to sign the class we have. They are extremely academic and motivated young women, socially aware, and ready to make an impact on the Siena community as well as our basketball court." Fontenelle-Posson is the closest incoming signee, as she has put together a stellar career at Guilderland High School. The 5'10 local product is Guilderland's all-time single game, single season, and career scoring leader entering her senior year with the Dutchmen. The team captain earned NYSSWA All-State Team honors in 2020, and was selected to the Suburban Council All-Star First team and Daily Gazette All-Area First Team. She was also named to the Section II All-Star Team and News Channel 13 Rensselaer Honda High School All-Star Team. She has scored as many as 39 points in a single game, scoring 529 total points as a junior last season. Fontenelle-Posson was also a member of the City Rocks AAU program. "Valencia is a young lady who I was introduced to nine years ago running my first camp as the Siena Head Coach," said Jaques. "She stood out to me since day one. Her energy is infectious and she grew up looking up to players like Tehresa Coles and Kollyns Scarbrough earning camper of the week time after time. Watching her grow up through her high school and City Rock AAU experiences was surreal. Multiple times, she came to Siena games and visited our locker room after games. It became apparent to me that she would make an immediate impact on our program if we were lucky enough to sign her. Our Siena fans are in for a treat because they will LOVE watching her play. She flat out scores the basketball and I have confidence in saying that no one will out work her." A native of Erie, Pennsylvania, Selimovic joins the Green and Gold from McDowell High School. She earned Region 6 All-District 1 All-Star First Team honors as both a freshman and as a junior. The 5'10 keystone state native would lead the Lady Trojans in points, field goal percentage, and field goals made as a junior while collecting 9.2 rebounds per game. During her freshman year, she collected a school record 46 blocks during the season. Off the court, Selimovic would earn Student of the Month, the Scholar Athlete Award, and Varsity Athletic Award. She played for both Cleveland Lady's First AAU and Pittsburgh Bruins AAU programs. "Emina is a player we targeted last summer," added Jaques. "We were lucky to be on her early, and the trip to see her first high school game back from injury during our Buffalo trip paid off. She is a versatile player who can score a number of ways. She is extremely athletic for her size, and will fit into our system nicely. She comes from some great programs with her Western PA Bruins AAU team and high school coaching, and we are grateful she will be wearing Green and Gold. Another Pennsylvania native, Brown hails from Norristown and comes from The Baldwin School. She earned First Team All-Mainline and Second Team All-State honors. Brown is also a two-time Team MVP, and has already scored 1,000 career points as well. She averaged 24.3 points per game, 17.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game, and was the recipient of the Baldwin School's prestigious Pat West Award as a sophomore. She has played for Philly Triple Threat, K-Low Elite, and Book and Basketball AAU programs. "Anajah adds a great post presence with this class," said Jaques. "She is a great finisher, rebounder, and shot blocker. She is an extremely accomplished young lady on the court and in the classroom. She is everything we look for in a back to the basket post, and we are grateful she picked Siena. Her AAU program, Books and Basketball, created opportunities for us to evaluate her over the summer, and we are grateful for all of their hard work." The fourth addition to the signing class, Rose comes west from New Bedford, Massachusetts. The St. George's School standout has collected ISL Class B All-Star and All-team ISL accolades, while also garnering an All-League Honorable Mention. Before her time at St. George's, she was a two-time Big Three All-Star, three-time South Coast All-Star team member, and a Standard Times Super Team member while at New Bedford High School. Last season at St. Georges, Rose averaged 15.0 points per game, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Bay State native has eclipsed the 1,000 points scored benchmark entering her senior season, and played for the Boston Showstoppers in AAU. "Chiron is a tough, competitive point guard," stated Jaques. "She has great size, is extremely skilled, and one of the better play makers we have recruited. She has a winner's mentality. Her AAU program, the Boston Showstoppers, and her high school programs have prepared her for a successful next step. Chiron feels like family in a way for me personally as her father and my husband played college basketball together at Central Connecticut State University." Jaques added, "This class has put a lot of trust and faith in our staff and our community at Siena. They didn't get to experience the typical visiting and summer recruiting experience that other classes have. I give them, their families, and their coaches a lot of credit for helping them find the right fit for their futures, even if it was in a very unconventional way. The future is bright for the Siena Saints!"