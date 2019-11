Lala Watts is a sophomore who plays on the Siena women’s basketball team. She grew up in Nigeria and when she was 15, she got the opportunity to move to Georgia on a full scholarship to play basketball.

Everything has not been a bed of roses for me but it’s been a tremendous difference living in Nigeria and living down here. Lala Watts- Sophomore Center

Life in the U.S. opened many doors for her and one that led her to play center at Siena.