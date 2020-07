LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio has announced the hiring of Graciano Brito as the eighth head coach in Siena Men’s Soccer history. A two-time All-American at Quinnipiac University, Brito spent the past eight seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, whom he helped guide to at least a share of four conference regular season championships, highlighted by a 2013 MAAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We would like to welcome Graciano and his family to Siena College and into our community,” said D’Argenio. “He is an exciting young coach who has proven himself first as a student athlete and then as a top assistant who helped Quinnipiac to a high level of sustained success in the MAAC. The commitment that Graciano has exhibited as both a student athlete and coach are a testament to the type of person that he is and the kind of mentor he will be to our Saints.”