ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose claimed the tenth Northeast-10 Conference Championship in women’s soccer program with today’s 4-0 shutout over Adelphi at Sullivan Field. The Golden Knights earned the title behind a balanced attack that outshot the Panthers 10-4, including 7-2 on goal, and featured scores from four different players.

Saint Rose did not wait long to get the scoring started, with sophomore back Ryleigh Hopeck touching home the game’s first goal with only 1:11 seconds elapsed in the opening half. The Golden Knights would soon double the margin when junior midfielder Janina Mueller perfectly tucked a shot into the left-side netting seven minutes later.

Senior forward Kaelyn Britt tallied the third goal of the afternoon, which originated on a throw-in by sophomore Mia Klammer that passed off the head of freshman Madelyn Wania before finding Britt.

After the Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead into halftime, junior Lauren Amerena quickly added to the advantage when she deposited the fourth Saint Rose goal a mere 39 seconds after the second-half kickoff.

We had a great team performance today. Opening the game with tremendous energy and intensity resulted in a very early great goal by Ryleigh Hopeck . The offensive efforts continued with Mueller and Britt converting two more outstanding strikes before the half. The midfield and defense limited opportunities and worked well in transition,” said Head Coach Laurie darling Gutheil. Defensively, the impact of Rein, Getfield, Brown, Hopeck, Brussel, Boorse, and Hughes controlled the defensive third while dealing with a stiff wind. The team opened the second half with continued pressure. Lauren Amerena converted a stellar goal early in the second half off a great pass by Mia Klammer . A lot of players were able to help win the championship on the field today. Overall, we are very pleased with the performance.”

Amerena and Mueller each tallied assists to go along with their scores, while Klammer provided three helpers to the Golden Knights’ offense.

Klammer, Amerena, and junior back Sanna Rein were recognized on the NE10 All-Tournament team, while Klammer was honored as the tournament’s most valuable player.