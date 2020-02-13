Golden Knights Upended 56-49 By New Haven

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose was upended 56-49 by visiting New Haven in this evening’s Northeast-10 Conference game.
Sophomore guard Becca Townes topped the Golden Knights (7-16/2-14 NE10) in defeat with 14 points, while senior forward Leah Dollard registered 11 points and a career-high four steals. The duo snagged a team-high six boards apiece. Senior guard Takora McIntyre tossed in eight points and led all participants with six assists.
Senior forward Micah Wormack paced New Haven (16-7/10-6 NE10) with 18 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and 13 rebounds. Freshman forward Aurora Deshaies, who was named the NE10 Rookie of the Week on Monday, added 14 points and eight boards.
The Chargers, which were held to just 14.3 percent (2-of-14) shooting from beyond the arc, closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 29-23 lead into the locker room. The Golden Knights battled back across the third period to knot the NE10 affair at 39 going to the final stanza.
New Haven used a 7-3 fourth quarter run to garner a 50-46 advantage with 1:12 remaining. The Chargers proceeded to go six-for-six at the line to seal the road victory.
Looking ahead, Saint Rose plays at No. 10/7 and division-leading Adelphi on Saturday. Fans that are unable to make it to Garden City, N.Y. to attend the 1:30 pm NE10 matinee can watch all the action live on the NE10 NOW Network. Meanwhile, New Haven hosts American International on Saturday at 1:30 pm.
John Pesce ’86 Memorial Award: Junior forward Nina Fedulloreceived The John Pesce ’86 Memorial Award following the game. The award, established by John’s family, friends, and teammates, is given to a basketball player who embodies his spirit and commitment to team and school. A current men’s basketball player and a women’s basketball player are recognized with the award alternatively on an annual basis. John graduated from Saint Rose in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a loyal member of the Golden Knights men’s basketball team from 1984-86. In 2015, he passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer. John is remembered as a loyal teammate, both on and off the court. He had a never-quit attitude, strong work ethic and a love of basketball, which endeared him to not only his teammates and friends, but also his competitors. He furthermore exemplified the core values of being a Saint Rose alumnus by living his life as a motivated and caring citizen.