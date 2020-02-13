Golden Knights Upended 56-49 By New Haven

Kicking off a two-game road swing, the University at Albany men's basketball team visited Hartford Wednesday night, just 18 days after playing the Hawks at SEFCU Arena. Despite Ahmad Clark scoring his 1,000th career point and Romani Hansen setting a single-game rebounding record, UAlbany dropped their second-straight to Hartford, 66-60.

Scoring came slowly to start the game with neither team finding their shooting rhythm. Hartford hit a three with 11:41 remaining in the first to take a 12-6 lead. Antonio Rizzuto responded immediately with a three on the other end to cut Hartford's lead back to three.

Rizzuto's three sparked a 7-0 run for UAlbany, with Rizzuto hitting another three with 9:11 to go to give UAlbany a 13-12 lead. UAlbany's defense had held Hartford scoreless for more than two-and-a-half minutes.

Hartford snapped UAlbany's run on their ensuing possession to retake the lead.

Two free throws from Ahmad Clark gave UAlbany 17-15 lead. The shots were part of another 7-0 run that gave UAlbany a 20-15 lead with 6:21 to go in the first.

The Hawks' ended the Danes' latest run hitting two shots at the line to come within three. After defending to layup attempts from UAlbany, Hartford cut the lead to one with a jumper in transition.

After Clark split the defense for an uncontested layup to put UAlbany up four, Hartford hit a three to cut the lead back to one with 3:06 to go.

UAlbany ultimately took a three-point, 25-22 lead into the locker room. Clark led all scorers with 11 points, while Rizzuto added seven. Malachi de Sousa blocked two shots and dished three assists in the first 20 minutes. Collectively, UAlbany shot just 29.0% from the floor in the first, 3-10 from three, and just 4-11 from the line. The Danes did, however, outscore Hartford 9-0 in second-chance opportunities, and 8-4 in the paint. Hartford, conversely, shot 8-24 in the first and 4-11 from deep, and outscored UAlbany 8-5 off the bench.

A quick 4-0 run coming out of halftime put Hartford back on top by one. Hartford built its run to 7-0 before UAlbany scored again, a hook shot from Adam Lulka with 17:10 to go.

UAlbany responded with a 4-0 run to tie the game at 29 before Hartford quickly retook the lead with a driving layup from Malik Ellison. Hartford used a 9-0 run to take a 38-29 lead with 14:17 remaining.

Trey Hutcheson hit a three to end Hartford's run and cut the Hawks' lead to six. After an empty Hartford possession, Clark hit a three to cut the deficit to three.

With 9:37 remaining, Clark hit a driving layup and drew a foul, scoring his 999th and 1,000th career points. Clark is the 12th player in men's program history in the Division I era to hit the milestone, and the first to do so since the 2018 season.

Clark's 1,000th point came during a 7-0 personal run that cut Hartford's lead to 46-45 with 8:24 remaining. After a Hawks' timeout, Ellison hit a jumper to end the run, before Romani Hansen hit a three to tie the game at 48.

Hartford quickly went back up by five with 6:23 to go after a three-pointer and two free throws on consecutive possessions.

Hansen recorded blocks on back-to-back defensive possessions, keeping the Danes within striking distance. With 4:00 remaining, Hansen grabbed his 16th rebound of the night, setting a new single-game program record.

Leading by five, Hartford ran down the shot clock and launched a corner three, coming up with the offensive rebound. The Great Danes got the ball back after a contested layup attempt from Ellison that missed, and Malachi de Sousa hit a layup in transition to cut the Hawks' lead to 58-53 with 1:00 to go.

Hartford took over possession following a UAlbany timeout and drew a foul on the inbounds play. Two made free-throws put them back up by five with under a minute remaining.

Hutcheson hit a corner three on the Danes' next possession to come within two with 44.7 remaining. On their next possession, Hartford drained a three with 18.5 to go to go back up five.

Mirroring the discrepancy in free throws between the teams, Hartford hit six of seven free throws in the final minute to clinch a six-point victory. UAlbany has now alternated wins and losses for each of its last eight games, and Hartford snapped a two-game skid.

Clark finished with 24 points and has now scored 1,008 in his career. Hansen finished with 18 rebounds, surpassing the program's previous single-game record by three. For Hartford, Ellison finished with 18 points and 19 boards.

UAlbany outscored Hartford 28-16 in the paint and 12-5 in second chance opportunities. Hartford outscored UAlbany 16-10 off of turnovers and 21-13 off the bench. Hartford also hit 14-16 free throws during the game, while UAlbany hit just 7-16.

Next: UAlbany plays a second-straight game on the road, Sunday, February 16 at Maine.