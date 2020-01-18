Golden Knights suffer setback at Franklin Pierce

RINDGE, N.H. – The College of Saint Rose got a pair of dominating performances from two underclassmen, but host Franklin Pierce went 19-for-19 from the foul line and forced the Golden Knights into 27 turnovers to take away an 83-65 Northeast-10 Conference victory tonight.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla, the reigning USBWA NCAA Division II Player of the Week, recorded his 14th “double-double” of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman guard Manasseh Small tossed in a season-high 20 points to lead Saint Rose (4-14/1-8 NE10). Small finished 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and also passed around a pair assists.

In addition, freshman swing Cartier Bowman registered his second “double-double” of the year behind 10 points and 11 boards, while junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) added 11 points.

Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi scored 24 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals for the Ravens (11-5/6-3 NE10). Sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski contributed 13 points.

The game was close throughout the opening 10 minutes, before Franklin Pierce used a 14-2 spurt at the 9:39 mark that transformed a 24-22 deficit into a 36-26 advantage with 5:20 to go until the break. It remained a 10-point affair during the opening 11 minutes of the second stanza. The Ravens eventually pulled away behind an 8-2 jaunt that turned a 62-53 lead into a 70-55 cushion with 7:21 to go.

Looking ahead, both teams have 7:30 pm NE10 games Wednesday. The Golden Knights travel to Waltham, Mass. to take on nationally ranked Bentley while the Ravens host Southern Connecticut State.

Notes: Five underclassmen have made 57 out of a possible 90 starts for the Golden Knights this season…Two freshmen, a pair of sophomores, and a junior comprised tonight’s starting five…Sylla was named the NE10 Player of the Week on Monday to go along with his USBWA National Player of the Week honor…He continues to lead the NE10 with 22.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game…He also tops the nation with his 14 “double-doubles”…Sylla has been especially dominant of late with nine consecutive 20-plus point contests…He furthermore has averaged 27.0 points, on 57.6 percent (49-for-85) shooting, and 14.0 rebounds during the past five games…Anderson and Bowman are averaging 12.6 and 10.0 points per game respectively…The latter has been in double-figures in four of the past five outings.