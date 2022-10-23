ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today was senior day for The College of Saint Rose Women’s soccer team. It ended on a winning note after they beat New Haven 2-0, extending their win streak to four games.

The Golden Knights haven’t lost a game all season and have one more regular season match on their schedule against Adelphi on October 26 at 7 o’clock.

Sophomore forward Mia Klammer opened things up for the Golden Knights, scoring a goal at the 14:27 mark of the first half. Later in the second half, senior forward Lauren Amerena scored with an assist from Klammer to extend their lead and secure the 2-0 win.