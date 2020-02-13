Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Golden Knights Hold Off New Haven

News

by: The College of Saint Rose Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose built a 25-point, second half lead and held off a wild New Haven surge to chalk up a 77-73 Northeast-10 Conference victory inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium this evening.

The Golden Knights (5-20/2-14 NE10) shot 54.5 percent (30-for-55) from the floor, including 47.6 percent (10-for-21) from the arc, and outrebounded the Chargers 38-25.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla had another dominating performance with 29 points and 15 rebounds for his 19th “double-double” of the year. Senior guard Michael Wearne finished with 12 points, while junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) and freshman forward Josh McGettigan added 11 and 10 respectively.

Saint Rose took a 12 point, 42-30, lead into the locker room at halftime and was up six, 44-38, with 18:12 left when Wearne knocked down a three and McGettigan nailed a jumper to ignite a 27-8 jaunt that yielded a 71-46 advantage with 9:17 remaining. Two minutes later, Anderson knocked one down from beyond the arc that made it a 75-53 ballgame with 7:35 left. That also proved to be the Golden Knights final field goal of the night.

The Chargers (10-12/8-8 NE10) began chipping away by forcing eight turnovers throughout the final seven minutes. Senior guard Elijah Bailey finished inside to cut the margin to 15, 75-60, with 6:06 left and senior forward Kessly Felizor threw down a put-back dunk with 1:48 remaining that made it a two point, 75-73, affair with 1:15 showing on the clock.

Both squads the came up empty on their next three possessions, before Sylla was fouled while pulling down a defensive rebound. He promptly hit both ends of the one-and-one to all but end it as Bailey’s last second 3-pointer was off the mark.

Junior guard Derrick Rowland (Cohoes, N.Y./Green Tech) led New Haven with 26 points and five assists, while Bailey and Felizor had 19 and 16 respectively.

Looking ahead, both squads are back in action for 3:30 pm conference dates Saturday. The Golden Knights head to Long Island to take on Adelphi, while New Haven entertains American International.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play