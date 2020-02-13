Golden Knights Hold Off New Haven

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose built a 25-point, second half lead and held off a wild New Haven surge to chalk up a 77-73 Northeast-10 Conference victory inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium this evening.

The Golden Knights (5-20/2-14 NE10) shot 54.5 percent (30-for-55) from the floor, including 47.6 percent (10-for-21) from the arc, and outrebounded the Chargers 38-25.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla had another dominating performance with 29 points and 15 rebounds for his 19th “double-double” of the year. Senior guard Michael Wearne finished with 12 points, while junior guard Adam Anderson (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Saratoga) and freshman forward Josh McGettigan added 11 and 10 respectively.

Saint Rose took a 12 point, 42-30, lead into the locker room at halftime and was up six, 44-38, with 18:12 left when Wearne knocked down a three and McGettigan nailed a jumper to ignite a 27-8 jaunt that yielded a 71-46 advantage with 9:17 remaining. Two minutes later, Anderson knocked one down from beyond the arc that made it a 75-53 ballgame with 7:35 left. That also proved to be the Golden Knights final field goal of the night.

The Chargers (10-12/8-8 NE10) began chipping away by forcing eight turnovers throughout the final seven minutes. Senior guard Elijah Bailey finished inside to cut the margin to 15, 75-60, with 6:06 left and senior forward Kessly Felizor threw down a put-back dunk with 1:48 remaining that made it a two point, 75-73, affair with 1:15 showing on the clock.

Both squads the came up empty on their next three possessions, before Sylla was fouled while pulling down a defensive rebound. He promptly hit both ends of the one-and-one to all but end it as Bailey’s last second 3-pointer was off the mark.

Junior guard Derrick Rowland (Cohoes, N.Y./Green Tech) led New Haven with 26 points and five assists, while Bailey and Felizor had 19 and 16 respectively.

Looking ahead, both squads are back in action for 3:30 pm conference dates Saturday. The Golden Knights head to Long Island to take on Adelphi, while New Haven entertains American International.