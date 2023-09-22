SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College football team has dominated since the season kicked off under new head coach John Poppe.

The Garnet Chargers are 3-0, averaging 50 plus points per game, and their rushing attack has been a big part of the offense’s success. That unit is coming off a big showing against Springfield College, where they scored on the ground three times en route to a 34-7 victory.

Freshman running back Stephen Petruzziello credits the effort of the offensive line and the numerous playmakers on offense to the success they’ve been experiencing.

“I’m just honored I give it all to my linemen, they do everything for me. It’s all because of them that I can get the yards I get,” Petruzziello said. “Our offense has just been doing amazing. We got an outstanding o-line, we got a dynamic quarterback just a bunch of playmakers on the offensive side, so we’re doing really good we got a good defense to compete against in practice. We got playmakers in the backfield, and you got playmakers out deep so we can pass the ball, we can run the ball, we can do anything.”

Union aims to keep their undefeated streak going when they play Montclair State on Saturday, September 23, at 1 p.m.