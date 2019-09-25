Filling the gap: replacing Lovisa Selander

She left a great legacy…she left a great blueprint for the next class behind her. Bryan Vines – RPI Women’s Hockey Head Coach



There are few challenges greater for any coach than replacing superstars. Head coach Bryan Vines, freshman goalie Ena Nystrom and junior goalie Jenn Gregg talk about the impact Lovisa Selander has had on her teammates and the legacy she leaves behind.

Selander was the program’s first ECAC Goaltender of the Year. She graduated as the NCAA Division I record holder for career saves with 4167.

Now that she’s graduated, the Engineers must find who will take on the new role.