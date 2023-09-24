TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team ran for 204 yards and seven touchdowns on 25 carries in the first half for a 56-0 lead at the break and the Engineers went on to defeat Dean College 63-0 in a non-league game at ECAV Stadium. RPI improves to 4-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-3.

Christian Buckley opened the scoring when he went four yards into the end zone on the Engineers’ first possession, which started deep in Dean’s territory following a fumble recovery by Jon Borkowski after an errant snap. Kayden White added a four-yard TD run of his own on RPI’s next possession and Dameon Ming went in from the one-yard line to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.

A one-yard run by White just 1:11 into the second quarter gave him his second TD on the day and Rensselaer increased its lead to 35-0 when Jake Kazanowsky found Anthony Meissner from 67 yards out on the next series. Buckley then rambled 52 yards down the right hash before backup quarterback Justin McCormack found the right corner of the end zone on a 14-yard score. Anthony DeMatteo , also a quarterback, made it to the front of the end zone on a scramble to end the half.

The Engineers had 16 first downs in the first 30 minutes and held Dean to only one. The Bulldogs managed 30 receiving yards and 24 in total.

Rensselaer’s second-half touchdown also came on a run, this one from Joshua Ahrens from five yards out in the fourth quarter.

RPI finished with 322 rushing yards, 531 total yards, and 26 first downs. The Bulldogs had six first downs, 27 rushing yards, and 129 total yards.